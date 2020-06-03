Multiple Dance Mom Stars Parents Criticize Abby Lee Miller for "Acting Like,quot; Black Lives Matter

Abby Lee Miller got a full-length show that focused exactly on how difficult it was with her dance students. The reality star posted and removed a black square in support of #blackouttuesday after the murder of George Floyd; however, she is being called for being a hypocrite.

Former Dance Moms star Adriana Smith visited Instagram to recall a time when Abby made racially callous comments and criticized her for pretending to care about the lives of blacks.

‘I recently posted on my FB that racism is not something we can disagree on and still be friends with, which in turn is why we are not friends. A statement from her that comes to mind to this day during my time at DMS8 is & # 39; I know you grew up in HOOD with just a box of 8 crayons, but I grew up in the country club with a box of 64-don Don't be stupid. This, my friends, is not something or a statement that can be searched on Google. Ask yourself what does that mean? This shows me that you think you are better than me and that you are in a higher rank and all together superior to ME! "

Then he asked if Miller remembers when he asked why he was "really,quot; there.

Dancer Kamryn Smith's mother said, ‘Let me remind you of what you said in case you forgot. You told me to RA LOOK IN THE MIRROR! That's the only reason you're here! "Kam told me he heard,quot; they need a pinch of color! "

It was then that the mother decided to leave the program.

In a Facebook post, a producer named Kori Kingg reacted to Adriana's allegations, noting that she, too, should have let her own traumatic experience link to the topic.

‘Seeing a 7-year-old black girl being put in a box in a corner and treated so violently because the color of her skin was heartbreaking. She reminded me of when "I discovered I was black,quot; at an age not much older than her. "

Camille Bridges, mother of Camryn Bridges, also weighed in on Abby's racially callous behavior.

Ab (Abby) tried to trick Camryn like the poor thing and the scholarship. I closed that immediately. He loves to appropriate our culture and never appreciate it. She did not give black choreographers on the show recognition for their work. He continually put Camryn out on the street. "

Miller has not responded to the allegations.



