More Texas driver license offices offer services during phase 3 of reopening – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– The reopening of Phase 3 of driver's license offices throughout the state of Texas has begun and, although the list of services offered has not changed, the number of locations now open to residents has increased.

All reopened offices of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) are offering limited services due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, DPS services are limited to first-time applicants, those applying for a CDL or taking a CDL skills test, and those who need a learner's permit or ID card.

Anyone needing these services should make an appointment before going to the office.

Office driver license renewal services are not yet offered, but residents can renew a license or ID card online or by calling 866-DL RENEW (866-357-3639).

Last month, the offices of the Department of Motor Vehicles were also partially reopened.