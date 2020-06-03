Minnesota Attorney General Announces Charges For The Other 3 Officers Involved In George Floyd's Death, Derek Chauvin's Charges Increased To Second Degree Murder

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced charges for the three remaining officers involved in the murder of George Floyd. Those three officers are Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Keung.

Ellison also said that Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt over George for nearly nine minutes, will now be charged with second-degree murder. These updates were announced today at a press conference in Minneapolis.

These updates are in line with the demands of protesters calling for justice on behalf of George across the country and the world.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced the information ahead of the press conference following the news of George Floyd's family attorney about the upcoming charges.

Additional images of George Floyd's death showed three officers holding him as he struggled to breathe. People felt that only the evidence justified that all officers involved were charged.

Additional images of George Floyd's death showed three officers holding him as he struggled to breathe. The initial viral video showed former officer Derek Chauvin, charged with third-degree murder, kneeling on Floyd's neck. The new video, which is captured from another angle, shows the other side of the Minneapolis police vehicle where Floyd's arrest is taking place. The video appears to show Chauvin, along with two other officers, kneeling over Floyd, pinning him down.

It took them almost a week to file these additional charges. Last Friday, Hennepin County District Attorney Mike Freeman announced Chauvin's arrest on a third-degree murder charge. Freeman then said Chauvin could face further charges after the investigation.

