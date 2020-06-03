Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey defends decision to leave MPD's third constituency – Up News Info

One week in crisis, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is discussing the decisions that were made before the nights of unrest and violence in the city, whether there were mistakes, and what obstacles the city faces in moving forward.

Frey earned credit for a quick response to the death of George Floyd, including the firing of the four officers involved in Floyd's fatal arrest the next day.

But he has also been criticized for not having a force majeure on the streets.

Last Wednesday night, when the Target near the third compound was being looted, Frey received an urgent call from Police Chief Madaria Arradondo.

"Mayor said if this continues, I don't think there is any way that our police department can handle this crisis on our own. Mayor, I am asking you to apply for the National Guard," Frey said.

Frey says he immediately requested the National Guard, but they were not in full force until Saturday. This weekend, Governor Tim Walz seemed to blame Frey.

"During a crisis this is not the time to point the finger and I refuse to do that," Frey said.

Frey now defends leaving the 3rd Precinct.

"If we decided to continue to maintain the 3rd Precinct, it is very likely that there would have been hand-to-hand combat, probably serious injury and perhaps death, and in the decision between a building and life or death we decided to evacuate." Frey said.

Frey confirmed that officers were removed from the compound earlier in the day in hopes that they would spread the protests and free the officers for other critical points.

"In the future, we have a lot of work to do," Frey said. "First of all, we must do everything possible to obtain justice for George Floyd."

Frey says he will attend George Floyd's memorial service Thursday in Minneapolis.