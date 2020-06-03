Millions show support by participating in #BlackoutTuesday, but many say sharing the image cannot be an end point – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Using the hashtags "Blackout Tuesday,quot; and "The Show Must Be Paused," millions of social media users posted a black box on their accounts after days of riots over the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.

The initiative was started by two black women in the music industry, and companies like ViacomCBS went dark, sharing a message on their website that read, in part:

“Our business is on hiatus today. Today we are encouraging our employees to shift their focus from building our business to building community. ”

"It is a day of service, a day to regroup, a day to meet and discuss plans on how to move forward in the future," said Gheni Platenburg, an assistant professor of journalism at Auburn University. "So this is not a day off.

Celebrities such as Halle Berry, Morgan Freeman, Mahershala Ali, Katy Perry and Christina Aguilera joined forces to post the image on their accounts. Quincy Jones wrote that he has been dealing with racism all his life and, "by God, it is time to face it once and for all."

"While it is good to post or it is good to change your profile picture, that cannot be the end, all in terms of you doing your part," Platenburg said.

Rapper Ghostpoet wrote on Twitter: "I don't want a pause. I want action."

Hmmm … "disconnect from work and reconnect with our community." Can't we do both? I suppose you should do what you consider best, but personally I will not participate in Black Out Tuesday. I don't want a pause, I want action. – Ghostpoet (@ghostpoet) June 1, 2020

And others noted that because many added the hashtag Black Lives Matter when posting the black box, they flooded the feeds with black squares instead of useful information.

"He repressed the images that were to be presented today, either from the protest or from people working in his community," Platenburg said.

The show must be paused tweeted a follow-up message that said the purpose "was never to silence us,quot;, but "to interrupt."

#theshowmustbepaused The | For more information on how to take action, visit https://t.co/vDBp9z7ljq pic.twitter.com/1eJMZ9dWC2 – theshowmustbepaused (@pausetheshow) June 2, 2020

"The black box cannot be the end point," said Platenburg.

Many companies that participated in the blackout promised continued action, such as offering mental health services to employees or donating daily wages to black causes.