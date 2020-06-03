Michigan Sheriff explains why he walked with George Floyd protesters

As protests around the world continue after the death of George FloydSome officials are going viral for their peaceful gestures.

Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson He recently made headlines after taking off his weapons and marching with a group of protesters in Flint, Michigan.

During an interview on the E! Digital series Just sipThe longtime sheriff explained what led to the decision.

"Today is my 27th anniversary at work. I have had a tremendous experience in a high crime area. I have a lot of training, but looking back on the video you saw, it was because I love people," he shared. exclusively with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "I always loved people. I saw hearts. I saw pain."

Christopher continued: "I've been watching it all week and when I saw the first punch in the crowd and a hug, I said that's it! We can hear what they say. I would love to say I planned. I would love to say it was a script. but it wasn't. "