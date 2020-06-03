Michigan Sheriff explains why he walked with George Floyd protesters

Jake May / The Flint Journal via AP
As protests around the world continue after the death of George FloydSome officials are going viral for their peaceful gestures.
Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson He recently made headlines after taking off his weapons and marching with a group of protesters in Flint, Michigan.
During an interview on the E! Digital series Just sipThe longtime sheriff explained what led to the decision.
"Today is my 27th anniversary at work. I have had a tremendous experience in a high crime area. I have a lot of training, but looking back on the video you saw, it was because I love people," he shared. exclusively with E! News & # 39; Justin Sylvester. "I always loved people. I saw hearts. I saw pain."
Christopher continued: "I've been watching it all week and when I saw the first punch in the crowd and a hug, I said that's it! We can hear what they say. I would love to say I planned. I would love to say it was a script. but it wasn't. "
In the video that went viral, Christopher was seen telling protesters that "these policemen love you,quot; and that they want to make the meeting "a parade and not a protest."
"If we show our vulnerability, not as a sign of weakness but as a sign of strength, and that is what happened," he shared with E! News. "They want someone to listen to them. That unity together was beautiful."
After first seeing the video of George being held by police, Christopher says he felt "rage,quot; and "anger,quot; in part because the officer "destroyed years and years of community and police relations,quot; in the eight-minute, 46-minute clip. seconds.
At the same time, Christopher is hopeful of changes to come.
"I believe in my heart that George Floyd changed the American police forever," he shared. "Please, police officers in the United States, don't give up on your communities. If you have tried 10,000 times to speak to your communities, try one more time. Don't give up on everything. We have to take the first step. "
He added: "There are 800,000 police officers in the country. Hundreds of thousands are working right now who are white, black, straight, gay, male, female, young, old, veteran, newbie. This is a noble field. People would give their lives to answer a 911 call so the police can't give up on their community and the community can't give up on their police. "
