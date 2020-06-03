Michigan school official to receive training after criticizing George Floyd – Up News Info Detroit

– A Michigan school superintendent said he will receive diversity training after partly blaming George Floyd for his fatal encounter with police.

Brian Metcalf, leader of the Grand Ledge School District, said on Facebook that Floyd's death in Minneapolis was "wrong." But he also said that "it all starts with being a law-abiding citizen,quot; and that Floyd was suspected of using counterfeit money.

"I deeply regret the statement I released," Metcalf said Tuesday. "As the leader of a school district that seeks to foster diversity and welcome everyone, my words fell short."

The school board said it was deeply concerned about Metcalf's social media post, but that it will not fire him.

"There is no place for it among the leaders of the Grand Ledge schools, who are expected to value diversity and inclusion," the board said. However, we do not believe that the statement reflects their ability to learn and grow from this issue. Superintendent Metcalf apologized and informed the board that he will take sensitivity training. "

The Grand Ledge district is west of Lansing. Some 40 people protested at the district headquarters on Monday.

Floyd, who was black and handcuffed, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer used his knee to hold Floyd's neck for several minutes while Floyd gasped for air and finally stopped moving. Police were arresting Floyd on charges of suspicion of having passed a falsified bill.

One parent, Matt Newburg, said he doesn't think the school board is doing enough.

“This guy is deciding to save himself by attending a class. If you don't understand in his position and at his age that he was extremely offensive, a class won't fix it, "Newburg told the Lansing State Journal.

© 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related