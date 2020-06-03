Metro Transit to resume service – Up News Info

After being closed for days as the Minneapolis and St. Paul protests escalated, at times turning into riots and violence, Metro Transit says they are ready to resume service.

Metro Transit was last in service at 4 p.m. Last Thursday.

"Words cannot capture the pain caused by George Floyd's horrible and foolish death. The destruction of community resources and local businesses added to that pain," said CEO Wes Kooistra. “Transit is a lifeline for many people in our region. We did not make the decision to suspend service lightly. "

Kooistra said the Northstar commuter train and bus service is scheduled to resume at 4 a.m. on Wednesday, and that the Blue and Green light rail lines will return at 6 a.m. on Thursday.

Because Governor Walz has declared 10 p.m. Curfew on Wednesday and Thursday, buses will continue to operate until 11 p.m., to assist those traveling to and from work.

Kooistra said the closings were in "response to the past few days focused on protecting the safety of our customers and employees."

Although the service will resume, it will continue to operate at the reduced levels established for the COVID-19 pandemic.