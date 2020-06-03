Meghan McCain said her neighborhood seemed "a war zone,quot; due to Black Lives Matter protests

"My neighborhood in Manhattan is gutted and looks like a war zone," he wrote.
"[Mayor] De Blasio and [Governor] Cuomo are a total disgrace. This is not the United States. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let large American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I could never have understood " additional.
Well, Meghan's neighbor Kristen Bartlett came into the chat and had something to say about her claims.
Kristen, who turns out to be the main co-writer of Full front with bee samantha, she yelled at Meghan for lying and writing: "We live in the same building and I went for a walk. Okay."
Meghan hasn't responded yet, but Kristen did post a link for people to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement later:
To learn more about how you can actively participate and support protesters, click here.
