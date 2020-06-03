Meghan McCain faces violent backlash after claiming that protesters destroy her neighborhood

WENN

'Saturday Night Live' writer Kristen Bartlett, who lives in the same building with 'View' co-host, seems to dismiss her comments on the damage caused by Black Lives protesters Matter.

Up News Info –

Meghan McCain She was called up for her recent Twitter post. The criticism came after "The view"The co-host used her social media account to criticize protesters who she said were destroying her neighborhood.

"My neighborhood in Manhattan is gutted and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are a total disgrace," he said Tuesday, June 2. "This is not the United States. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to leave large American cities." burn to the ground and be destroyed. I could never have understood. "

Meghan McCain claimed her neighborhood became a & # 39; war zone & # 39; due to BLM protesters.

It wasn't long before her comments sparked a backlash with Kristen Bartlett, a writer for "Saturday night live"being among those who responded to Meghan's claims." Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just left. Okay, "he said.

Another Twitter user demanded that Meghan give him a receipt, writing: "Pictures or it didn't happen." Someone else continued, "I have to be honest, I previously thought that most of your opinions were ill-conceived and steeped in privilege and naivety. But then you go ahead and tweet something like this … and yes, that's confirmed."

One person sarcastically replied: "Hey Karen … sorry for the loss of some windows. They were taken too early in your windows …" Meanwhile, a comment said: "Well, if people were not killed by the color of maybe this would never have happened. What happens when innocent people are killed. Anarchy. Stop killing and anarchy stops. "

This came after Meghan explained why she decided to keep the details of her pregnancy private. "Ben and I have made a conscious decision to protect the privacy of our (growing) families as much as possible. I believe that children have a right to privacy and we hope that everyone will understand as we navigate this as much as possible without sacrificing our comfort or security, "he explained on Instagram.

<br />

She added: "Lots of inhuman assholes have really ruined so much for so many on social media and I learned a lot of difficult lessons about the cruelty that comes with being open and vulnerable about my personal life during my fight against dad's cancer. It's a shame . "