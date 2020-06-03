Meghan McCain admitted she wasn't in New York after tweeting that her neighborhood looked like a "war zone,quot;

Yesterday, Meghan McCain tweeted about protests in New York City following the murder of George Floyd by four police officers in Minneapolis.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Meghan's neighbor, Kristen Bartlett, who happens to be the co-lead writer for Full front with bee samantha – He refuted his statement, writing: "We live in the same building and I just left. It's okay."

After the tweet went viral, Meghan responded, admitting that she wasn't actually in New York at the time. The 35-year-old woman said she was only tweeting about what she saw "on the news,quot; and "different media platforms,quot;:

She added that she supports "peaceful protests,quot; and that she was "absolutely heartbroken by the destruction in the city that I have loved since I moved when I was 18,quot;:

I'm actually speechless.

CBS television distribution

