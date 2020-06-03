Massive crowd gathers at Mission High for San Francisco George Floyd Protest – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A large crowd gathered near Mission High School in San Francisco on Wednesday afternoon for one of the largest George Floyd protests in the Bay Area.

The gathering of what appeared to be thousands of protesters filled part of Mission Dolores Park and spanned several city blocks around Mission High on 18th Street.

The crowd protesting the death of George Floyd and calling for an end to police brutality gathered hours after the development of a bomb that discovered that the four officers involved in the violent arrest are now facing charges.

The rally was organized by the Nopeacenojustice group San Francisco, is part of the national protests for Floyd's death and started at 4 p.m. on 18th Street, just outside the high school.

San Francisco police estimated the crowd to be approximately 10,000 as of 5 p.m.

Protesters are ready to march to the Mission Police Station on 17

and streets of Valencia, according to the organizers.

SF's Emergency Management Department tweeted that SF Muni was diverting service around the protest area in the Mission District.

Protesters started moving down Dolores Street to 17th Street around 5:15 p.m.

Earlier Wednesday, Mission companies were quickly working to close their stores in anticipation of what could be a long night, leaving area residents nervous.

"There are a lot of small businesses here. There are people here who can't afford things to break," said area resident Paulette Otten. "They won't be able to reopen if you break or steal them."

When the store owners secured their stores, the youth who organized the protest prepared in a different way.

"The Mission has already been so affected by our city that it sold it to gentrification and we are not going to make any more interruptions here," said protest organizer Simone Jacque.

“Do what you can to end systemic racism in this country. I think everyone should do what they can to help, ”said a protester who identified himself as Sam.

On Valencia Street, more stores near the Mission district police station were closing windows before the protest.

Neighbors say they understand and support the ongoing protests.

"I think people are upset by the way surveillance has been carried out. Police need to be servants of the people rather than the militarized way they have become more and more, "said a San Francisco resident who identified himself as Tom.

At the Mission Station, the barricades were up and tied together just off the curb in anticipation of the protest.

A KPIX 5 camera captured one of the multiple vans loaded with police and sheriff's deputies that arrived at the station's rear parking lot.