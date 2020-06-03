Mass. Breweries, breweries, wineries, distilleries will open in Phase 2

When the state's reopening schedule for businesses was first released, breweries, wineries, and distilleries were noticeably absent from the list. But a recently updated version now indicates that beer fans hoping to enjoy a chill in a beer garden this summer won't have to wait much longer – the beer gardens, breweries, wineries, and distilleries will now open in Phase 2, as long as the company provides seated food services with retail sales permits issued by the municipal authorities.

The news helps clarify a reopening date for these business owners, who previously did not know if they belonged to Phase 2 as a restaurant or to Phase 3 as a bar, the latter of which has been delayed to Phase 4. The Governor Charlie Baker will decide Saturday when Massachusetts will begin Phase 2.

For brewery owners who already own a retail food permit, even if it's just to sell hot pretzels or coffee, the announcement is a relief.

"We have more information today than we did three weeks ago, so we are very happy about that," said Rob Burns, co-founder of Night Shift Brewing and a member of the board of directors for the Massachusetts Brewers Guild.

Burns said Everett's Night Shift location already has a food permit to sell packaged food and coffee. Its Lovejoy Wharf location has an on-site kitchen, though reopening with only cookouts, which will begin with Phase 2 before incorporating meals indoors, will be difficult. The brewery's current Lovejoy patio has a capacity of between 30 and 40 people, representing approximately 10 percent of its normal capacity. If Night Shift can expand the yard, which it is currently trying to do, it will be able to approach 25 percent of its capacity.

"We are excited that the State and the City seem to be facilitating how to expand the patio, but at Lovejoy we have a unique challenge: the pier is actually state-owned, not city-owned, but there is still some jurisdiction of the city, "Burns said. "We have to work with the Department of Environmental Protection to get approval to expand the yard. Fortunately, the owner is helping us navigate the conversation. "

Burns said the Massachusetts Brewers Guild isn't sure how many breweries don't have any type of food permit, but that most breweries within the guild are excited that "having a food truck on site seems to qualify for a Phase 2 opening. "

"I think it's something we'll probably learn over the next week or two when the breweries start asking questions, but we're pretty sure many breweries will be able to open in Phase 2, or work to get those permits as soon as possible," he said. "Because I think if they are going to have to wait until Phase 4, they are probably (out of business)."

Other beer gardens are still uncovering the nuances of the guide's language. Rachel Lake, marketing and community affairs manager for the Greenway Conservancy, told Boston.com that the Conservancy is still reviewing the reopening guidelines. Its beer and wine gardens, which include Trillium Garden in Greenway and City Winery in Greenway, have delayed the reopening date until further notice.

