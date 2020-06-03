Masika Kalysha and Trina fight on Twitter after Trina calls the protesters & # 39; Animals & # 39;

Instagram

The cast member of & # 39; Love and Hip Hop: Miami & # 39; sparks outrage after referring to George Floyd protesters as & # 39; animals & # 39; in a recent episode of his radio show with Trick Daddy.

Trina made headlines for his allegedly ignorant comments about the George Floyd protesters. The "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"cast member sparked outrage after referring to those on the street to fight racism as" animals "in a recent episode of his radio show with Daddy trick.

"Keep everyone off the street … these animals off the street," he said in the episode. He went on to say, "I know my rights. I have my license and registration. Blacks must be arrested and stop acting like animals on the streets."

That, unsurprisingly, led people to throw a cancellation party for her. "Trina girl, you canceled, that's why Khia it will eat your ass now, "read one comment." Trick Daddy was trying to save Trina from all that conversation, and she just didn't give up. She did it to herself, "wrote another.

"Trina said she was not concerned that the police would stop her because she obtained her license and registration. Shit, so the hundreds of black people who were killed by the police didn't have their license and registration?" tweeted a user.

Masika Kalysha He was also among those who criticized the rapper and television star. "Khia … beloved … please come drag this raccoon Trina back to swamp b4 give me ha …" he tweeted to Trina Khia's nemesis. "The sun is not out yet and the Coon of the Day award goes to Trina …" added Masika in a separate tweet.

Trina returned fire to Masika, writing: "DRAG who b *** h. Because I'm not the only one and your Twitter thug a ** will be defeated. How good h * e !!!" He also told Masika to "keep my name out of her mouth."

Applauding the haters, Trina tweeted, "Some of you are fucking ignorant and nothing that anyone else is going to do will help, period! Don't come to my page with all of you bulls ** t !!! time today! !! "

In a separate post, Trina claimed the "video was EDITED to what I said. Second, if you don't know the exact facts! If you want clarifying answers, say so! But you won't think you can come here and talk about me because you can not ".

Labeling Masika, Trina added, "I'll talk to people. But you're dumb a ** b *** h we don't owe ourselves ** t. You can eat a duck diet bag. Tf is wrong with you. The way Silly if you had been listening to my music completely, you would not have become silly. "

Without backing down, Masika replied, "Let me book this flight so I can fight your fool ** … WAIT TRINA, YOU ARE ACTING LIKE ANIMAL! Don't you dare quote it!" Rihanna!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Girl, the word influence wasn't even invented when you were relevant take your nap. "

Still, Trina insisted that she was only telling the truth. "The problem is that some of you don't want to hear the truth. Well, you may be angry! You should put that anger and frustration into doing something better. Instead of talking shit about people," he continued to rant. "This isn't about me. I've done it and I'm doing my part, so leave me alone. What are you doing? Yes. What are you doing? My point exactly."