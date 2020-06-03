Manoj Kumar remembers Raj Kapoor on his 32nd death anniversary

It was a legend that lives on. On June 2, the 32nd anniversary of the death of filmmaker / actor Raj Kapoor was celebrated. Friend and colleague Manoj Kumar spoke daily about his love for the Showman. He revealed that a "lack of communication,quot; almost prevented him from making a special appearance in Raj Kapoor's Mera Naam Joker (1970). Manoj has always been a fan of Raj Kapoor. So when Raj offered him a small role in Mera Naam Joker, he was glad to accept it. However, the actor was shooting outside of Mumbai when Raj tried to call him. For some reason Raj could not pass. Raj assumed that Manoj was trying to avoid him. When Manoj found out, he called Raj and the two met.

Manoj told the newspaper: "We met at 4 pm at (composer) Jaikishan's residence, where I assured Raj saab that neither I nor my wife Shashi would dare disturb him. I told him that I was eager to work not with the Showman but with a karmayogi (who views his work with reverence) … Raj saab listened to me silently, then put his head on my lap and started crying. "

Manoj also revealed that Raj asked him to rewrite his own scenes. "When I objected, noting that (K.A) Abbas saab (who wrote the story and script) was a high-ranking writer, he made me speak to him on the phone and gave me his permission." Raj Kapoor was impressed by the actor's reworked scenes and his few lines. For example, in the movie, when young Raju asks who is the greatest joker, David points up and indicates that he is divine, just like a joker, he does nothing by himself. He added: "Appreciating that dialogue, Raj saab … noted that he had encapsulated the prankster's philosophy along these lines."

He further added: "The first story of this three story film was reworked by me, but I did not do it for name, fame or money. I paid my travel and hotel expenses and refused to take credit as a writer. Mera Naam Joker was my tribute to the karmayogi Raj Kapoor, In Urdu "awara,quot; means "khushboo,quot; and even today, Raj Kapoor's "fragrance,quot; fills our senses ".

Mera Naam Joker starred in Rishi Kapoor, Simi Grewal, Kseniya Ryabinkina, as well as Raj and Manoj. June 2 marked the 32nd anniversary of Raj Kapoor's death.