Makeup brand leaves Miss Malaysia's old universe after controversial remarks about Black Lives Matter

Bradley Lamb
Malaysian makeup company Velvet Vanity has announced that they have fired former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James following her racist comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I don't live in the United States, it has nothing to do with me, but to me, it seems the 'whites' won," wrote James via Instagram Stories. "Because if you're angry, you respond with anger and anguish. That means they have power over you. They have power over you."

