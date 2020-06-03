Makeup brand leaves Miss Malaysia's old universe after controversial remarks about Black Lives Matter

Malaysian makeup company Velvet Vanity has announced that they have fired former Miss Universe Malaysia Samantha Katie James following her racist comments about the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I don't live in the United States, it has nothing to do with me, but to me, it seems the 'whites' won," wrote James via Instagram Stories. "Because if you're angry, you respond with anger and anguish. That means they have power over you. They have power over you."

She continued, "For blacks, relax, take it as a challenge, [it] makes you stronger. You chose to be born as a & # 39; color & # 39; person in America for a reason. To learn a certain lesson.

"Accept it as it is, until now hunger and poverty still exist. It is what it is. It is inevitable. The best thing to do is to stay calm, protect the heart, not allow it to fall apart. That is your responsibility."

He then faced violent reaction and issued an apology explaining his comments.

An online petition now calls for James to be stripped of his crown and title.