Los Angeles Pride for Gathering Peacefully in Solidarity with the Black Community – Up News Info

June marks Pride Month, a time when the LGBTQ + community celebrates unity and Los Angeles Pride generally celebrates its annual parade and festival, but had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19. However, Christopher Street West, the non-profit organization that produces the festival, announced that the Pride parade would take place over the weekend, instead they are holding a solidarity protest march in response to the racial injustice, systemic racism and all forms of oppression. Los Angeles pride made the announcement on their social media platforms on Wednesday.

To our LA Pride family:

Although we had canceled all events in person due to COVID-19, we have decided to peacefully organize a protest in Hollywood, where the first Pride Parade took place, in solidarity with the black community. 50 years ago, Christopher Street West (CSW) took to the streets of Hollywood Boulevard to peacefully protest against brutality and police oppression. We believe that it is our moral imperative to honor the legacies of Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, who courageously led the Stonewall uprising, by standing in solidarity with the black community against systemic racism and joining the fight for meaningful and lasting reform. .

The peaceful gathering will take place on June 14 on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Los Angeles, near the site of the first allowed Pride Parade. Protesters will march to West Hollywood and end at the intersection of San Vicente and Santa Monica.