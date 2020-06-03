Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti cuts $ 100- $ 150 million from LAPD budget – Up News Info

When he began to talk about Los Angeles police reform, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti called this an "urgent moment" for the city, "a turning point."

He said he is "committed to making this moment not just a moment."

Garcetti said he would commit to creating racial equality during his press conference. "It is time to move our rhetoric towards action to end racism in our city."

He said the city must go beyond past police reforms. "Prejudice can never be part of police work … It also takes courage to save lives."

"We will not increase the police budget," said the mayor. That allocation is tied to $ 1.8 billion in the current budget proposed by the mayor.

Garcetti spoke of "reinvesting in black communities and communities of color."

Related story Fairfax Protest in Los Angeles: The Peaceful and Inspiring Demonstration You Didn't See, and First-Hand Accounts of the Aftermath Seen on Television

Later, the mayor announced cuts of $ 250 million in the proposed budget and reallocated those dollars to communities of color, "so that we can invest in jobs, education, and healing." Los Angeles Police Commission Chief Decker announced that between $ 100 and $ 150 million of those cuts will come from the police department's budget.

Garcetti declared a moratorium on putting people in the gang database, demanding that police officers always report bad actors and increase discipline against those who break the rules.

This comes after Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore, after his comments comparing looters with the officers involved in the death of George Floyd.

Garcetti announced a Civil and Human Rights Commission that will have its first meeting next week, promising to have the department up and running by July 1. A Racial Equity Office will reside in that department to help us apply and fairness lenses to everything we do.

We need to move towards a guardian-based system … developing long-term relationships between our youth and police officers.

"We cannot walk to the promised land in one day," said Garcetti, "but this is a start."