Los Angeles County reports 46 new coronavirus deaths and 1,155 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Los Angeles County health officials reported 46 new deaths and 1,1155 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday.

Of the 46 deaths, 34 patients were over the age of 65 and 12 had underlying health problems.

Reports of increasing cases across the county occur as evidence capacity continues to increase.

To date, test results are available for nearly 646,000 people and 8% of people who tested positive, authorities said.

"LA County has suffered a great loss from COVID-19," said Dr. Barbara Ferrer, LA County Director of Public Health. “As a community, we are in mourning with the families and friends who passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you every day. "

The public health department has provided support to peaceful protesting residents, but also urged participants to practice physical distancing when possible and wear face covers.

READ MORE: "There's a lot of risk,quot;: Los Angeles County health officials urge protesters to wear masks

Authorities have identified 58,234 positive coronavirus cases in all areas of Los Angeles County, and a total of 2,489 deaths since the pandemic began.

The best protection against coronavirus is to wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with your hands without washing, stay home if you are sick, practice physical distancing, and use a clean face covering in public.