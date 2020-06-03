Los Angeles County Public Health Confirms 1,155 New Virus Cases, 46 Deaths – Up News Info

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 46 new deaths and 1,155 new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Public Health has identified 58,234 positive cases of COVID-19 in all areas of Los Angeles County, and a total of 2,489 deaths. Ninety-two percent of the people who died had underlying health conditions, the department said.

The city of Long Beach reported five deaths.

"LA. The county has suffered a huge loss from COVID-19," said Barbara Ferrer, director of public health. “As a community, we are in mourning with the families and friends who passed away. Our thoughts and prayers are with you every day. "

While the Department of Public Health issued its support for the ongoing protests, it noted: "Everyone who participates in peaceful protests should always wear a face that securely covers their nose and mouth to protect others and stay six feet away. away from people outside their home. "

The current Workplace Safety Order and Order of Community Health Officials allow meals to be reopened in person at restaurants and beauty salons once establishments can implement required distancing and infection control guidelines .

The Health Officer Order specifically requires companies to follow COVID-19 infection control protocols. Restaurant and salon owners and operators must complete and implement these protocols prior to reopening. Breweries, breweries, bars, pubs, craft distilleries, and wineries that do not offer sit-down lunches and dinners must still remain closed. The highest risk companies remain closed.