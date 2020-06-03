Los Angeles City Council Files Motion to Reduce Budget ”from LAPD – Up News Info

Los Angeles City Councilman Herb Wesson says he and other council members have filed a motion that "would cut LAPD's operating budget" for next year. Wesson is the first African-American president of the City Council. The councilman said the proposal could cut $ 100 to $ 150 million from the agency's 2020-21 budget, which is currently being proposed at about $ 1.86 billion.

Today, together with my colleagues, I filed a preliminary motion to reduce LAPD's operating budget for next year. – Herb J. Wesson, Jr. (@HerbJWesson) June 3, 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, the City Council generally approves the mayor's budget each year. But council members on Monday let the mayor's spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 go into effect without a vote. However, they promised to make revisions.

Police spending will consume 53.8% of the city's "unrestricted" general fund revenue, non-special-purpose taxes, or certain fees, fines, and grants. Los Angeles police represent 17.6% of the city's $ 10.5 billion general budget, a figure that does not include police pensions and medical care, according to city budget officials.

Some members of the Black Lives Matter and other groups, along with continued protests of police brutality and shootings involving officers, have been calling for even greater reductions in LAPD funds. Defund the LAPD has been a rallying cry in recent protests.

Yesterday, that sentiment was fully displayed in a public comment session organized by the Los Angeles Police Commission. Many called for the Los Angeles police to be rejected.

One speaker said that "Los Angeles police must be demolished and rebuilt."

This development comes just days after Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore sparked outrage by saying that George Floyd's blood is in the hands of protesters "as it is in those officers."

Discussing the incident that sparked protests across the country (Floyd's death after his arrest by Minneapolis police), Moore said of the protesters at a press conference Monday: "His death is in his hands, as much as in those officers. "

Once Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti returned to the podium, he called the boss again to clarify those comments.

"I did wrong when I said his blood was on his hands," said Moore, "but his actions certainly do not serve the enormity of his loss." After the press conference, as outrage mounted, the chief issued a cascade of new apologies, at least three in the next few hours.

When asked Tuesday night if he still trusted Moore, Garcetti replied, "I've known this man's heart for decades. When I heard him say what he said, I knew he wasn't serious. He was wrong. I'm glad you quickly corrected it and further corrected it. "

Regarding his proposed budget for the city, Garcetti said: “I listen to what people are saying out there. The next few days I hope to show what we can do to make sure that … those things are reflected in our dollars. "

"Justice is never given, it is won," continued the mayor. "It is up to elected officials not only to speak, but to act."

City News Service contributed to this report.