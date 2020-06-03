Long queues form at OC Gun Shop as riots continue – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAGUNA NIGUEL (CBSLA) – There was a long line of gun buyers in Laguna Niguel on Tuesday afternoon at the On Target indoor shooting range, where the owner says he is busier than ever.

"It started with COVID, and now it's the riots," said Gregg Bouslog, owner of On Target. "And it is looting, and it is the fear that people have. They have decided that they want to get something to protect themselves."

Along that line was a mother from South Orange County who said she had never had a gun before.

"I have been wanting to do this for a while," said Innessa Solovyev. "But this is the king of the tipping point where I needed to protect myself."

But due to the law, none of the shoppers will leave the store with a firearm. There is a 10-day waiting period, and due to delays and lack of supply, some may have to wait even longer.

Some gun stores have reported a delay of up to 30 days in some cases.

"Well, we have a lot of concerns," said a gun buyer, who wanted to remain anonymous. "I mean, the police are only limited to what they can do, and there seems to be a lot of organization in the protests, not so much in the protests, but with the rioters, of course, we don't know where this is going to track, in which neighborhoods. this is going to go. "

Bouslog said an elected official was at the store after his address was posted on social media.

"So that person was here with their spouse to get protection because they know there is no other option," he said.