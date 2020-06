Logan Paul recognizes his white privilege in passionate speech

Logan Paul has taken a stand against racism.

The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed more than 21 million subscribers to his channel, dedicated the last episode of his Shocking podcast to discuss racism in the wake of George FloydDeath to inform and inspire listeners to act and bring about positive change in America. As Paul said at the beginning of the show, "What the hell have I done to try to activate my audience … I am an influencer, what has been my true influence?"

During the hour-long episode, "America is Racist," Paul delivered a monologue that has since garnered attention on social media.

"Listen carefully. One of my biggest learnings from all of this and I am ashamed that it has taken me 25 years to realize this: it is not enough to be 'non-racist'. You have to be anti-racist," he began. "Condemn those who pretend superiority for their skin color. Friends, hold your friends accountable. Hold your family accountable. Hold yourself accountable."