Logan Paul recognizes his white privilege in passionate speech

Paul also addressed the recent allegations against his younger brother, Jake Paul, who was accused of looting during the protests in Arizona.

"To be honest, this is very difficult for me because I love the boy," Logan said during the podcast. "I love him, I will always love him, but I don't always like him. He is my brother, he is my family, he is my blood."

He continued, "Sometimes I don't understand why he does the things he does because I'm sure he feels the same way about me from time to time."

"I have no idea why he was inside a mall that was being looted," said Logan. "I spoke to him on the phone. He was at a dinner next to the mall. Although it is very unfortunate, it is also very common for Jake Paul to be magically seen at a looting site."

"Although I condemn the fact that he was at a looting site and he stayed long enough for the videos to be taken where it seemed like he was just hanging out," he noted, "you're a jerk if you think my brother was actively participating in the looting. I wasn't actively participating in the looting. " Jake has also publicly denied the allegations.

"I don't agree with him being there," added Logan. "I don't know what the hell was there for."