Logan Paul recognizes his white privilege in passionate speech

BACKGRID
Logan Paul has taken a stand against racism.
The 25-year-old YouTube star, who has amassed more than 21 million subscribers to his channel, dedicated the last episode of his Shocking podcast to discuss racism in the wake of George FloydDeath to inform and inspire listeners to act and bring about positive change in America. As Paul said at the beginning of the show, "What the hell have I done to try to activate my audience … I am an influencer, what has been my true influence?"
During the hour-long episode, "America is Racist," Paul delivered a monologue that has since garnered attention on social media.
"Listen carefully. One of my biggest learnings from all of this and I am ashamed that it has taken me 25 years to realize this: it is not enough to be 'non-racist'. You have to be anti-racist," he began. "Condemn those who pretend superiority for their skin color. Friends, hold your friends accountable. Hold your family accountable. Hold yourself accountable."
"And most importantly, we must hold our authorities accountable: police officers, politicians, politicians. Killer mike Bully said the politicians in the voting booth. Make your voice heard, "Paul continued." Attend a protest. Speak out against injustice. If you are white, if you look like me, use your privilege. And for those who do not believe that white privilege exists, you are a true blind man. You're delusional and you're part of the problem. "
Pablo went on to acknowledge his own experiences. "I can count on 0 hands the number of times I have feared for my life at a routine traffic stop. That has never happened," he said. "Half the reason I am able to get rid of some of my hooligans that I make in my vlogs is because I am a white boy. I am sure I do not have to fear for my life. The police appear. Recognize and arm your privilege ".
"Knowing all this about the United States, its racially charged origin, its inability to treat humans as equals even after 244 years since its inception, we must now work to find the solution," said Paul. "If you are an influencer or a famous friend of mine, I hope you are using your platform to continue spreading the message of solidarity and unity. I do not have all the answers, but I know that we must now reverse engineer the system as a collective. eyes and realize that there is only one race and that is the human race. "
"To name Breonna Taylor"he said," we must change. To name Ahmaud Arbery, we must move forward. And on behalf of George Floyd and the hundreds of others who have been wrongfully killed in this country, we must evolve. "
Paul also addressed the recent allegations against his younger brother, Jake Paul, who was accused of looting during the protests in Arizona.
"To be honest, this is very difficult for me because I love the boy," Logan said during the podcast. "I love him, I will always love him, but I don't always like him. He is my brother, he is my family, he is my blood."
He continued, "Sometimes I don't understand why he does the things he does because I'm sure he feels the same way about me from time to time."
"I have no idea why he was inside a mall that was being looted," said Logan. "I spoke to him on the phone. He was at a dinner next to the mall. Although it is very unfortunate, it is also very common for Jake Paul to be magically seen at a looting site."
"Although I condemn the fact that he was at a looting site and he stayed long enough for the videos to be taken where it seemed like he was just hanging out," he noted, "you're a jerk if you think my brother was actively participating in the looting. I wasn't actively participating in the looting. " Jake has also publicly denied the allegations.
"I don't agree with him being there," added Logan. "I don't know what the hell was there for."