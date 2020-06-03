Logan Paul defends Jake Paul amid looting allegations

During a new episode of his podcast, ShockingLogan Paul explained his feelings towards Jake Paul's appearance at a mall in Arizona that was being harassed by looters and criminals.

Us Magazine picked up the podcast Tuesday in which Logan said it was "difficult,quot; for him because he loves his brother to death. According to Paul, Jake is his brother, and although they don't always love and respect each other, they are united by blood.

According to Logan, he spoke to Jake on the phone at about the same time that the media picked up the story, and Jake said he was dining with friends in the area. It was very "on the mark,quot; for Jake Paul to be on a looting site, Logan said, but was not involved.

Logan described the entire experience as incredibly unfortunate. All things considered, Logan says he doesn't think Jake has been looting shopping malls and causing a riot among some of the other rioters amid the peaceful protests.

The famous YouTuber went on to say that anyone who believed Jake would participate in such an activity was a "jerk." As previously reported, Jake Paul was on the scene of the Fashion Square looting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The YouTuber was surrounded by other people destroying property in the mall. Jake shared a video through his Instagram Stories showing police officers confronting protesters. Jake allegedly says in the video that police officers used it up with tear gas and that he wasn't even doing anything.

He captioned the video with the message, "America is in ruins." Andrew Blue, one of Jake's cameramen and photographers, then uploaded additional images in which fans used to prove their theories about Jake's alleged guilt.

A social media user accused Jake, a millionaire, of looting a shopping center in order to upload more content to his YouTube channel. On May 31, Saturday, Jake addressed the controversy, stating that he and his crew did not participate in the looting of Arizona.

He said they were simply participating in the Black Lives Matter protests like everyone else.



