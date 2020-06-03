Lizzo sheds tears on police who still use excessive force against peaceful protesters in new video

Lizzo turned to Instagram Live once again to discuss the Black Lives Matter movement and was very excited to discuss how the police have been dealing with the peaceful protests in Minneapolis. The singer cried over the fact that authorities continue to use excessive force despite what happened to George Floyd.

However, Lizzo argued that he still believes "in the good of the people,quot; and encouraged his many followers to continue fighting for justice and equality regardless of skin color.

Referring to the protesters, the artist said "there are beautiful people, they did not ask for any of this." Everything they asked for: "

At this point, he became too emotional to continue his speech, pausing to regain composure and wipe away tears.

‘- all they asked for was justice. All of these people say that not all cops are bad cops. I would love to see the good cops, "he eventually went on to say.

Indeed, social media has been flooded with images showing that the police are becoming increasingly violent as the protests continue.

Despite the fact that the protesters are peaceful, law enforcement officers trying to stop their protests become really aggressive and conflictive, even physically.

As you may know, the mainstream media has even captured a confusing scene when CNN correspondent Omar Jiménez and his team were arrested for no reason amid reports!

While they have been released in the meantime, the vast majority of people are still unsure of what justified that arrest in the first place.

But Lizzo still hopes that the protests, while dangerous, will at least lead to positive change and will not be in vain.

‘This is the biggest outrage I have seen as a country, and that is giving me the first hope I have had in a long time. I really believe in the good of people, and maybe that makes me naive, but I've seen Minneapolis get up and do amazing things. I am only one person. And you, looking, you are only one person. But what we can do when we come together is what the future of this country is all about … There is no ‘Make America Great Again. It's about the future. "



