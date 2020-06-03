Lin-Manuel Miranda Doc. "We are freestyle Supreme Love" postpones Hulu – Up News Info

The makeshift hip-hop group We Are Freestyle Love Supreme has postponed its self-titled documentary release out of solidarity with protesters across the country.

The postponement occurs two days before it was set to start streaming on Hulu. His announcement says that his "collective attention" has shifted to more pressing concerns.

We are Freestyle Love Supreme is a documentary about the off-Broadway show that Miranda and several of his Hamilton Regularly organized collaborators before the successes of In the heights and Hamilton The film chronicles the group's reunion for a Broadway career that ended earlier this year.

No new release date was announced.

"Today our country, our world struggles to end this systematic racial injustice, bigotry, police brutality and hatred", Freestyle Love Supreme he said in a statement on Twitter. "We added our voices to that fight."

We are Freestyle Love Supreme premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. It is believed to be the first film to postpone its release after the death of George Floyd.

"We are in favor of freedom of expression, creativity, inclusion, equality and, above all, love," said the group. “Our work has always focused on creating a safe space for those ideals to prosper. Our show doesn't exist without the operations of brilliant black artists who created two of our most beloved American art forms, jazz and hip-hop. "