Lily Allen calls Warner Music Group Boss for donating to the Donald Trump campaign

The hit maker & # 39; Smile & # 39; He criticizes WMG owner Leonard Blavatnik for being hypocritical for getting on the bandwagon of Black Lives Matter while donating to Trump.

Iily Allen has accused Warner Music Group (WMG) executives of hypocrisy for their support of the Blackout Tuesday campaign since its owner has donated money to the US president. USA Donald trump.

Warner labels and artists backed the music industry's anti-racist initiative in response to protests and riots following the death of an unarmed African-American man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

The British singer, who has long signed with the WMG Parlophone label, claimed in an Instagram post that she "was not a Warner artist", but that those signed on her labels should be a challenging owner. Leonard BlavatnikTies to Trump, who has been widely criticized for his response to the protests.

"I am not a Warner artist or employee, but if I were, I would ask the owner if he is still donating millions to the Trump administration and the United States Republican Party," wrote bestselling author "Smile" in a message from text. image, captioned: "The music industry is beyond exploitation. Black Lives Matter."

As of January 2019, Blavatnik had donated $ 6 million to the Trump Republican Party, according to data from the United States Federal Election Commission, and gave $ 1 million to the President's inauguration committee. However, on Wednesday, the Warner Music Group and the Blavatnik Family Foundation announced a $ 100 million fund to "support charitable causes related to the music industry, social justice, and campaigns against violence and racism."

Lily has had a difficult relationship with Parlophone and WMG executives in recent years, alleging that they did not promote their 2018 album "No Shame" as she accused an executive of sexual assault in his memoirs. He also alleged that no action was taken on his allegations.

When fans asked her if her post meant she had left Parlophone, she replied, "It means whatever you want it to mean."

The singer's representatives did not respond to requests for comment on whether she left the tag. Reports last year claimed that Lily had been abandoned by Parlophone due to low sales, but responded by responding to criticism she received "No Shame," nominated for the Mercury Music Award.