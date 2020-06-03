Lili Reinhart reveals her true sexuality amid BLM protests

Lili Reinhart revealed her true sexuality today on June 3, Wednesday, Just Jared reported. According to the outlet, Lili turned to her social media to promote the West Hollywood LGBTQ + protest for Black Lives Matter, which was scheduled for 12:00 pm in Santa Monica and La Cienega.

The protesters planned to walk from the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega to Robertson Boulevard. Through her Instagram Stories, Lili wrote that although she has never publicly revealed her sexuality before, she is a "proud bisexual woman."

Lili went on to say that she would join the other protesters. Earlier this year, various media reported that Lili and her ex-boyfriend Cole Sprouse had definitively canceled their relationship after many rumors.

However, on May 25, 2020, Ashley Mitchell reported that there was talk in the industry that Cole Sprouse and Lili could be back together. Several sources claimed that one of the reasons they separated was because of the COVID-19 quarantine.

Sources claimed that the two Riverdale the actors ended up feeling a little cold with each other due to the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, they had been apart for so long that the heat of their romance began to simmer.

An insider who spoke to E! News claimed that while they surrounded themselves, everything was perfect. They were very loving and things were going well.

Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected many other relationships in the entertainment industry, including weddings. Earlier this year, Lala Kent and Randall Emmett were reported to postpone their ceremony until later this year.

Later, Lala Kent joked on a podcast that she and Randall had been fighting a lot, but that they had resolved their differences. It is possible that the same happens to Lili and Cole. An informant claimed that whenever they are together, sparks fly between them. The source described it as a "burning attraction,quot; that never ceases to exist.



