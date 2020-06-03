Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Lili Reinhart it's opening up about his sexuality.

On Wednesday Riverdale The actress came out as bisexual while showing support for the LGBTQ + For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, California. By taking Instagram to publicize, she encouraged fans to walk alongside her for the cause and proudly identified herself as bisexual.

"Although I have never publicly announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she shared in her Stories, along with a flyer detailing the event. "And today I will join this protest. Come join us."

This news comes weeks after Reinhart and his co-star Cole Sprouse announced that they had separated after three years of dating. While neither side has publicly addressed the split, a source close to the former couple told E! News that Reinhart and Sprouse's new relationship status may not last long, signaling that they expect Reinhart and Sprouse to reconcile.