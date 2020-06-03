Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Covergirl
Lili Reinhart it's opening up about his sexuality.
On Wednesday Riverdale The actress came out as bisexual while showing support for the LGBTQ + For #BlackLivesMatter protest in West Hollywood, California. By taking Instagram to publicize, she encouraged fans to walk alongside her for the cause and proudly identified herself as bisexual.
"Although I have never publicly announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman," she shared in her Stories, along with a flyer detailing the event. "And today I will join this protest. Come join us."
This news comes weeks after Reinhart and his co-star Cole Sprouse announced that they had separated after three years of dating. While neither side has publicly addressed the split, a source close to the former couple told E! News that Reinhart and Sprouse's new relationship status may not last long, signaling that they expect Reinhart and Sprouse to reconcile.
"Lili and Cole were in a good place when Riverdale it was closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, but they were isolated separately and distance has never been a good thing for their relationship, "the source explained." When Cole and Lili surround themselves frequently, things are very good. Their relationship is very intimate and loving, but things get much more complicated when they are apart. "
Another source added: "They know they will probably reconcile once filming resumes. They are both not interested in dating other people, they just use this time to relax and focus on themselves."
In the wake of George FloydFollowing the death, Reinhart has been using his platform to encourage his fans to take a stand against racial injustice. In addition to participating in #BlackOutTuesday by posting a photo of a black square on his timeline, he has also been sharing links to resources that help return the cause.
"I want to say that I am ashamed of the racism that exists in this country," he said. tweeted. "They teach us to look at our police officers as helpful and friendly when we learn about & # 39; leaders & # 39; in elementary school. Our & # 39; leaders & # 39; have failed us today."
She also came to her Riverdale co-star Vanessa Morgan KopechMorgan's defense after Morgan spoke about being "used as a partner,quot; for white characters in The CW series.
"Tired of how blacks are portrayed in the media, tired of being portrayed as thugs, dangerous or angry people," Morgan wrote on social media. "Tired of us being used as non-dimensional characters for our white leads, too. Or it's only used in diversity commercials, but not really on the show. It starts with the media. I'm no longer silent."
Seeing his statement, Reinhart replied: "We love you, V. And we support you 10000%."
