Lili Reinhart comes out as & # 39; Proud bisexual woman & # 39; after Cole Sprouse broke up

Single actress & # 39; Riverdale & # 39; She officially clarifies her sexuality when she announces on Instagram her plan to join the LGBTQ + community for the Black Lives Matter protests.

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual days after sources confirmed that she and Cole Sprouse had separated

The 23 year old "Riverdale"Star revealed the news in her Instagram story on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 while promoting the West Hollywood LGBTQ + protest for Black Lives Matter, which started in Los Angeles at noon.

"Although I have never publicly announced it before, I am a proud bisexual woman. And today I will join this protest," Lili wrote. "Join up."

Last week, reports suggested that she and her "Riverdale" co-star Sprouse had asked for time for their three-year romance. Neither of them has officially confirmed the news.

Cole was arrested for protesting peacefully over the weekend in Santa Monica, California.

He reached out to social media on Monday, June 1, 2020, to confirm reports that he was detained by police for "solidarity" with activists near the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday.

"A group of peaceful protesters, including myself, were arrested yesterday in Santa Monica," he wrote on Instagram, urging the media not to sensationalize the news and "talk about me."

"I was detained when I was in solidarity, as were many of the latest vanguard within Santa Monica," added Cole. "We were given the option to leave, and we were informed that if we did not withdraw, we would be arrested. When many turned to leave, we found another line of police officers blocking our route, at which point they began to attack. We . "

"Needless to say, as a straight white male and public figure, the institutional consequences of my arrest are as nothing compared to others within the movement."