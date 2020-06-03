Leslie Jones shares the advice that would be given before protesting

Leslie Jones is looking back
During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers, the Saturday night live alum reflected on the advice he would give to his younger self, telling the hostSeth Meyers that he would return to prevent his 22-year-old self from destroying his community while protesting against racial injustice.
"I would say,‘ Don't take that deck, "Jones said. "Don't take that hammer." Because the mallet literally made me a hero in many places. I opened many doors with that mallet. I remember that I broke, and I have to tell you this: it was a supermarket and there was a close to chain and they couldn't not open it. So, I came with my mallet and … it opened and everyone said: 'Yes!'
Despite being celebrated by her fellow protesters, she emphasized that witnessing the consequences of her decision was extremely difficult to accept.
"I can laugh at that now, but I'm going to tell you that I didn't laugh when I rode around my city after that and saw burning buildings and had nowhere to buy," he continued. "And, you know, seeing black people crying because their businesses caught fire. It wasn't fun then, you know?"
Jones added: "So, I think I would say to my 22-year-old self,‘ What do you think you're going to change by coming out with that? "
Talking about the protests that have taken place as a result of George Floyddeath Ghostbusters The star opened up on how closely the nation's climate reflects during its first 20 years.
"I was 22 years old. That is why I understand the protesters because there is probably nothing you can tell them at the moment that makes them not want to protest," he explained. "Because there was nothing you could tell me back then. I was ready to burn it because I was like," We have to do something. There must be something we're doing. "But, you know, at the time, we really thought we were doing something."
"We thought,‘ Hey, we're going to break this. They're going to pay attention, "he continued. "And nothing happened. The officers got off. They're probably fishing somewhere, you know what I mean? And the city was shattered for years. LA really came back, the saddest part is all the business, the black businesses that He was knocked down, I couldn't go back. "
While it may be difficult to get his message across now, Jones vowed to continue to use his platform to inspire change and fight injustice.
"I am going to use my platform to make sure everyone understands the importance of voting," he exclaimed. "I think we all need to realize that we are all human and that we live on the same Earth and we must start working together before we have nothing."
