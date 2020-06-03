Leslie Jones shares the advice that would be given before protesting

Leslie Jones is looking back

During your virtual visit to Late night with seth meyers, the Saturday night live alum reflected on the advice he would give to his younger self, telling the hostSeth Meyers that he would return to prevent his 22-year-old self from destroying his community while protesting against racial injustice.

"I would say,‘ Don't take that deck, "Jones said. "Don't take that hammer." Because the mallet literally made me a hero in many places. I opened many doors with that mallet. I remember that I broke, and I have to tell you this: it was a supermarket and there was a close to chain and they couldn't not open it. So, I came with my mallet and … it opened and everyone said: 'Yes!'

Despite being celebrated by her fellow protesters, she emphasized that witnessing the consequences of her decision was extremely difficult to accept.