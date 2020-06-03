LeBron James, NFL players tear Drew Brees for his comments on & # 39; disrespect for the flag & # 39;

Home Sports LeBron James, NFL players tear Drew Brees for his comments on &...

LeBron James, NFL players tear Drew Brees for his comments on 'disrespect for the flag'

Lisa Witt
LeBron James is the most outstanding athlete who has expressed his discontent with what Saints quarterback Drew Brees had to say on Wednesday simply because James is the most outstanding athlete in sports, period. But NFL players also stepped in, with similar outrage.

RIVERA: Brees still doesn't understand the point of protesting during the anthem.

Brees during an interview with Yahoo! Sports was asked how it would feel about other NFL players protesting during the 2020 NFL national game anthem following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, an event that has sparked global protests of racial injustice.

At this point, given the added context of the more recent events, one would think it is clearer than ever that Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players were not and are not "disrespecting the flag,quot; when they kneel down during the chant. or the game of the national anthem. Brees demonstrated Wednesday that this is not the case.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," said the 41-year-old man. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States …

"I imagine my two grandparents who fought for this country during World War II. One in the military and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a Better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think. And in many cases it makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but for that matter, those of the civil rights movements of the 1960s. And all, everything that so many people have endured so far.

"And everything is fine in our entire country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag, with your hand over your heart It shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. "

Brees' comments immediately sparked (no pun intended) the anger of other current and former NFL players, including his own teammates. Below are a few, starting with tweets from Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

