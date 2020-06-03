LeBron James, NFL players tear Drew Brees for his comments on & # 39; disrespect for the flag & # 39;

LeBron James is the most outstanding athlete who has expressed his discontent with what Saints quarterback Drew Brees had to say on Wednesday simply because James is the most outstanding athlete in sports, period. But NFL players also stepped in, with similar outrage.

men who also fought for this country. I asked him a question about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap's peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong is wrong! God bless you. 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 – LeBron James (@KingJames) June 3, 2020

RIVERA: Brees still doesn't understand the point of protesting during the anthem.

Brees during an interview with Yahoo! Sports was asked how it would feel about other NFL players protesting during the 2020 NFL national game anthem following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police, an event that has sparked global protests of racial injustice.

At this point, given the added context of the more recent events, one would think it is clearer than ever that Colin Kaepernick and other NFL players were not and are not "disrespecting the flag,quot; when they kneel down during the chant. or the game of the national anthem. Brees demonstrated Wednesday that this is not the case.

"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," said the 41-year-old man. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States …

"I imagine my two grandparents who fought for this country during World War II. One in the military and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a Better place. So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the national anthem, that's what I think. And in many cases it makes me cry, think about everything that has been sacrificed. Not only those in the military, but for that matter, those of the civil rights movements of the 1960s. And all, everything that so many people have endured so far.

"And everything is fine in our entire country right now? No, it is not. We still have a long way to go. But I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag, with your hand over your heart It shows unity. It shows that we are all in this together, that we can all do better and that we are all part of the solution. "

Brees' comments immediately sparked (no pun intended) the anger of other current and former NFL players, including his own teammates. Below are a few, starting with tweets from Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas.

It doesn't know any better. – Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don't care if you disagree and who it is, how about that? – Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

He is more than lost. I guarantee that there were black men fighting alongside his grandfather, but this doesn't seem to be about it. That awkward conversation you are trying to avoid by injecting the military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of the problem https://t.co/ON81UsOWPw pic.twitter.com/HH3EVTIH8p – Richard Sherman (@ RSherman_25) June 3, 2020

.@drewbrees The reason my children have to live in a world that will not sympathize with their pain is because people like you are raising their children to perpetuate the cycle. Drew, you are the problem. – Douglas Baldwin Jr 🧢 (@DougBaldwinJr) June 3, 2020

This is a disgrace! Talk about your grandparents as if there were no black men fighting alongside them. Those men then returned to a country that hated them. Don't avoid the problem and try to do it over a flag or the army. Fight like your grandfather for the right thing! https://t.co/qag3Igic3V – Devin and Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) June 3, 2020

I always knew who it was! Every time they came to me and said they couldn't go home because I didn't think it was Jesus. Oh good! Keep cheering – Ryan Clark (@ Realrclark25) June 3, 2020

Wow. lol just landed in Pittsburgh and that's not what you want to see from a leader in our athlete. – Eric Ebron (@ Ebron85) June 3, 2020

If you don't talk about racism, then you're on the sidelines. This man said the flag … trash – AJ Brown (@ Brown1arthur) June 3, 2020

It's not about disrespecting … it's about respecting life. – Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) June 3, 2020

How many times will they show Lmao why they are surprised? Drew Brees from Texas @drewbrees …. YEEEEEHAAAA !!! Smmfh – Khiry Robinson (@_numberthreeRB) June 3, 2020

It is hard to believe that you do not know that it is not about disrespect or the armed forces. Just one way to tackle the problem with injustice against blacks and racism. https://t.co/SLIJZhiy9Q – JK (@ Jayronkearse8) June 3, 2020

How can you be in the locker room, talk to the players, know the reasoning, and yet be dumb enough to believe it is about the flag? Like what???? You should know better than that. You just don't care. Damn man, not Drew … – Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) June 3, 2020

His family is not the only one that fought in wars for this country And it is the people. – Damon Harrison Sr. (@snacks) June 3, 2020

Damn Drew … 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ – Jay Ajayi (@JayTrain) June 3, 2020