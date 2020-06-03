Lebron James and more Slam Drew Brees for comments on the national anthem

NFL quarterback Drew Brees You can add one more fumble to your career total.

The New Orleans Saints star is the latest public figure to provoke a backlash for his comments on his beliefs about the National Anthem and the flag of the United States.

On Wednesday, Yahoo Finance He interviewed Brees and asked about his position on the recent nationwide protests in response to George FloydThe death, which was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.

"I think my response through today's social media was basically to reinforce my belief that God created us all equal and I think we all have a responsibility to love and respect each other," said Brees. "I think we achieve great things as a community, as a society, and as a country when we do it together."

When asked about the NFL players who participate in Colin KaepernickBrees shared his thoughts by protesting the national anthem against police brutality.