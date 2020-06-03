Lebron James and more Slam Drew Brees for comments on the national anthem

NFL quarterback Drew Brees You can add one more fumble to your career total.
The New Orleans Saints star is the latest public figure to provoke a backlash for his comments on his beliefs about the National Anthem and the flag of the United States.
On Wednesday, Yahoo Finance He interviewed Brees and asked about his position on the recent nationwide protests in response to George FloydThe death, which was killed by a Minneapolis police officer on Monday, May 25.
"I think my response through today's social media was basically to reinforce my belief that God created us all equal and I think we all have a responsibility to love and respect each other," said Brees. "I think we achieve great things as a community, as a society, and as a country when we do it together."
When asked about the NFL players who participate in Colin KaepernickBrees shared his thoughts by protesting the national anthem against police brutality.
"I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country. Let me tell you what I see or feel when the National Anthem is played," he said. "I imagine my two grandparents, who fought for this country during World War II, one in the Army and one in the Marine Corps, both risking their lives to protect our country and try to make our country and this world a better place,quot;. "
"So every time I stand with my hand over my heart, looking at that flag and singing the National Anthem, that's what I think," he continued. "And in many cases, it makes me cry when I think of everything that has been sacrificed, not only in the military, but … in all the civil rights movements of the 1960s and everything that has suffered so many people up to this point ".
While Brees noted that things in our country are not "right,quot; during this time, he also expressed how important the National Anthem is to him.
"I think what you do by standing there and showing respect for the flag, with your hand over your heart, is showing union," he said.
Shortly after their video interview circulated online, many athletes called Brees.
Lebron James wrote"WOW MAN! Is it still amazing at this point. Of course not! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. My father-in-law was one of those. "
He added: "Men who also fought for this country. I asked him questions about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap's peaceful protest offensive because he and I know what is right and what is wrong. evil,quot;. ! God bless you."
NFL stars Devin McCourty and Jason McCourty He also responded to Brees' comments.
"This is a disgrace! Talking about your grandparents as if there were no black men fighting alongside them," the brothers' joint statement said. read. "Those men then returned to a country that hated them. Don't avoid the problem and try to do it for a flag or the army. Fight like your grandparents for what's right!"
Further, Aaron Rodgers pointed out Brees' hypocrisy.
"A few years ago we were criticized for blocking arms in solidarity before the game. It was NEVER a hymn or a flag," Rodgers wrote on Instagram, along with a picture of players blocking their arms during an NFL game. "Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, let's educate ourselves and then turn word and thought into action."
Richard Sherman also pronounced: "He's more than lost. I guarantee there were black men fighting alongside your grandfather, but this doesn't seem to be about it. That awkward conversation you're trying to avoid by injecting the military into a conversation about brutality and equality is part of trouble."
"How can you be in the locker room, talk to the players, know the reasoning, and yet be dumb enough to believe it's about the flag? Like HOW ???? I should know better than that. It just doesn't matter. Damn man, not Drew … " Damon Harrison Sr. shared on Twitter.
He added: "I like HOW ?????? I wonder about those bogus conversations he had in that locker room with his teammates at the height of it all."
As some have pointed out, including Rodgers, Brees may not have agreed to get down on his knees, but he spoke about supporting Kaepernick and his decision to speak up about racial injustice.
Regarding the backlash surrounding his comments, Brees released a statement obtained by ESPN.
"I love and respect my teammates, and I am there with them when it comes to the fight for racial equality and justice," said Brees. "I am also with my grandparents who risked their lives for this country and many other military men and women who do it on a daily basis."