LeBron James, Aaron Rodgers Slam Drew Brees for the Kneeling National Anthem Comments

Drew Brees has been criticized for his comment on a kneeling protest that was initiated by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 during the national anthem at the NFL games to protest police brutality and systemic racism. In the wake of George Floyd's death and subsequent nationwide protests, Yahoo Sports asked the New Orleans Saints quarterback about the possibility of NFL players continuing the move.

Drew, showing his stance on the move, said he is still against it and compared it to disrespecting the flag. "I will never agree with anyone who does not respect the flag of the United States of America or our country," he replied. "Let me tell you what I see or feel when the national anthem is played and when I look at the flag of the United States."

However, the 41-year-old emphasized, "I love and respect my teammates, and I am there with them when it comes to the fight for racial equality and justice." He added: "I am also with my grandparents who risked their lives for this country and many other military men and women who do it on a daily basis."

His comments have sparked backlash from other athletes, including the NBA star Lebron James who replied on Twitter, "WOW MAN! Is it still amazing right now. Of course not! You literally still don't understand why Kap was kneeling on one knee? It has absolutely nothing to do with disrespect ( the flag) and our soldiers (men and women) who keep our land free. "

The Los Angeles Lakers star continued: "My father-in-law was one of those men who also fought for this country. I asked him questions about it and thanked him all the time for his commitment. He never found Kap a peaceful offensive protest! Because he and I know that what is right is right and what is wrong is wrong! God bless you. "

The quarterback of the Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Similarly he thinks Drew doesn't understand the point of kneeling. "A few years ago we were criticized for blocking weapons in solidarity before the game," he said. "It has NEVER been about a hymn or a flag. Not then. Not now. Listen with an open heart, educate ourselves, and then turn word and thought into action."

Even his teammate Malcolm Jenkins He also disagreed with Drew's comments. In a now-deleted video, he said he was "hurt" by Drew's comments and that they were "extremely self-centered." He added: "Our communities are under siege and we need help. And what he is telling us is not to ask for help that way, ask for it in another way."

Malcolm emotionally said to his teammate, "I can't hear you when you ask like that. We're done asking, Drew. And the people who share your feelings, express them and push them around the world, the airwaves, are the problem. And it's unfortunate because I considered you a friend. I admired you. You're someone I have great respect for. But sometimes you should shut up. "

Malcolm then published another video, saying that "even though we are teammates, I can't let this happen."

Another player from the New Orleans Saints, Michael ThomasHe wrote on Twitter, "He doesn't know any better. We don't care if you disagree and who else cares about that." Former teammate of the saints Kenny Vaccaro He commented in Michael's post: "That hurts brother."