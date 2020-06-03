Leak reveals Google's Android TV streaming device and remote control – BGR

Google is reportedly developing a video streaming device that will ship with a dedicated remote control and Android TV software, unlike Chromecast devices.

A new leak has revealed the design of the Android TV transmitter, codenamed Sabrina.

We were also able to see the new user interface and remote control that Google is designing.

While Roku, Apple, and Amazon have released dongles to stream video with their own user interfaces and embedded operating systems, Google has been content to allow people to pair their phones, tablets, and computers with Chromecast devices that lack their own user interface. . After all these years, it seems that Google is finally ready to compete more directly with those rivals, and a new leak has given us our best look at the unannounced device.

For some time now, we've been hearing rumors about a streaming device developed by Google that would ship with remote software and Android TV on board. On Tuesday, XDA Developers Alleged shared renders of the dongle, whose code name is Sabrina, have an oblong shape and will ship in white, black, and pink.

In addition to the renders, XDA He was also able to get a marketing video that offered a clear view of the top of the dedicated remote that will ship with the transmitter. As you can see in the screenshot below, the remote seems to feature a circular pad on top that will probably be used for navigation, a back button, a start button, a play / pause button, a button mute, a favorite button, and a Google Assistant button.

Many remote controls for devices like these also have dedicated buttons for Netflix, Hulu, or other streaming services, but the bottom of the remote is not visible, so we have no idea if Google included them here. The remote is shown in white, but there is a possibility that Google will have different colors to match Sabrina's design.

XDA The leak also revealed the Android TV user interface that users will see when they turn on the device. The menu at the top of the screen allows you to search for content, see what content it suggests, and browse movies, TV, live content, apps, and your library. In the center of the home screen is a massive carousel that recommends specific titles and the apps you can see them in. Another screenshot shows that the transmitter will be able to provide alerts for smart home devices like Google Nest cameras. And as for the live tab, it looks like Google's YouTube TV over-the-top service will be integrated directly into the user interface.

XDA the report didn't offer much in terms of launch details, but an earlier report from Protocol suggested that Google's Android TV dongle will cost around $ 80. Apple currently dominates the high-end of the market, but Google could take on Roku and Amazon at that price.

Google's Android TV dongle rumored to be codenamed Sabrina Image Source: XDA Developers