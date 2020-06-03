Lea Michele loses HelloFresh deal after Samantha Ware's accusations – Up News Info

Lea Michele has lost a HelloFresh sponsorship deal after her ex Joy co-star Samantha Ware made accusations about her in set behavior while filming the Fox show.

On Twitter Tuesday, Ware was furious when Michele tweeted her support for the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death last month.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter, ”wrote Michele.

Ware wrote his answer in capital letters, accusing Michele of making her life a "living hell" on Joy. Her publication, which has been liked by almost 500,000 users, added that Michele had subjected her to "traumatic microaggressions", including the threat of "shitting in my wig."

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG, HELL? CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU WERE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU "LOSE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Michele has not responded to Ware's comments, and Up News Info has contacted her representatives for comment. HelloFresh quickly moved to distance herself from the actress, who went on to appear on shows including Scream Queens.

HelloFresh tweeted: “HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, with immediate effect. ”

HelloFresh does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind. We are discouraged and disappointed to learn of the recent claims about Lea Michele. We take this very seriously and have ended our partnership with Lea Michele, effective immediately. – HelloFresh US (@HelloFresh) June 2, 2020

The delivery business has worked with Michele since January, and the actress has promoted the company in several Instagram posts, the most recent of which was posted on May 20.