Lea Michele is criticized by the Broadway Co-Star for blaming others for how & # 39; they perceive & # 39;

Gerard Canonico, who once starred with the & # 39; Glee & # 39; actress in & # 39; Spring Awakening & # 39 ;, he signs the accusations that he was not kind to his co-stars and criticizes her for the apology statement.

Broadway actor Gerard Canonico has become the last star to attack read Michele for her misbehavior, hours after he apologized for the way he treated her "Joy"co-star Samantha Ware.

The pregnant actress was hit by a string of accusations from castmates after Ware revealed that Lea made her life a "living hell" over the weekend, sparking the "Scream Queens"He will star in a statement on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in which he accepted that" he acted clearly in a way that hurt other people. "

"If it was my privileged position and my perspective that made me be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or if it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused. We can all grow and change and I've definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings, "he wrote in a statement.

But the attacks keep coming and now Canonico, a stand-in for the show's original Broadway cast. "Awaken spring"In 2006, he has responded to her apology.

"You were just a nightmare for me and my castmates," he wrote. "You made us feel like we didn't belong there."

"I tried for years to be nice to you to no avail. Maybe actually apologizing instead of blaming the way others" perceive you. "

The controversy has cost Michele her role as a celebrity spokesperson for the food delivery service HelloFresh.