Lea Michele apologizes for her perceived behavior towards Samantha Marie Ware, but not everyone is buying it

Lea Michele apologized for her perceived behavior after former Glee cast member Samantha Marie Ware responded to a tweet that the pregnant singer shared in response to George Floyd's protests. Lea joined many celebrities who talk about police brutality, racial profiling, and the use of excessive force after George Floyd's death was captured on live video. Lea Michele tweeted the following to her 4.5 million Twitter fans.

"George Floyd did not deserve this. This was not an isolated incident and must end. #BlackLivesMatter "

What happened next shocked and surprised many and resulted in Lea Michele going viral. Samantha Marie Ware, who played Jane Hayward in Season 6, called Lea on charges that she intimidated her and even threatened to defecate with her wig.

Samantha tweeted the following.

On Monday, Ware, who appeared on Glee as recurring character Jane Hayward during the show's sixth season, responded to Michele's tweet and wrote, "LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) GIG A LIVING HELL?!? !?! CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK THEY TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD THE CHANCE, YOU WOULD HAVE S-T IN MY WIG!

You can check out Samantha's original tweet and response below.

LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION GIG, HELL? CAUSE WILL NEVER FORGET. I THINK YOU WERE TOLD EVERYONE THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU "LOSE IN MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … https://t.co/RkcaMBmtDA – SAMEYAAAAAA (@Sammie_Ware) June 2, 2020

Samantha's tweet sparked an uproar with many turning to social media platforms for more information on the subject, and hoping to hear from others. Joy cast members regarding the shocking allegations.

On Wednesday morning, Lea issued an apology through his Instagram account, but not everyone finds him sincere. Lea did not admit to doing the things she was accused of and spoke about her "perceived behavior." Although she apologized, her statement made it seem like she was apologizing for the way Samantha interpreted her behavior and not the behavior itself.

You can see Lea Michele's apologies for her "perceived behavior,quot; that she posted on Instagram below.

What do you think of Lea Michele's apology? Do you think he is sincere? Is it good enough Do you think he really is sorry?

