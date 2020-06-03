Lea Michele apologizes amid claim that she made Glee hell

read Michele is speaking out loud.

The actress entered Instagram on Wednesday after her former co-star Samantha Ware accused Lea of ​​doing her experience in Joy a "living hell,quot;. After the allegations were made, Hello Fresh announced that they had ended their partnership with Lea.

"One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face," Read He wrote in his message on social media on Wednesday.

Leah made reference to her. cheep from a few days ago, in which she said George FloydDeath at the hands of Minneapolis police "was not an isolated incident,quot; and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.

In her statement Wednesday, Lea wrote: "When I tweeted the other day, it was a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted has also made me focus specifically how my own behavior towards other cast members was perceived by them. "