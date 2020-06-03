Lea Michele apologizes amid claim that she made Glee hell

read Michele is speaking out loud.
The actress entered Instagram on Wednesday after her former co-star Samantha Ware accused Lea of doing her experience in Joy a "living hell,quot;. After the allegations were made, Hello Fresh announced that they had ended their partnership with Lea.
"One of the most important lessons of the past few weeks is that we must take the time to listen and learn about other people's perspectives and whatever role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices they face," Read He wrote in his message on social media on Wednesday.
Leah made reference to her. cheep from a few days ago, in which she said George FloydDeath at the hands of Minneapolis police "was not an isolated incident,quot; and supported the Black Lives Matter movement.
In her statement Wednesday, Lea wrote: "When I tweeted the other day, it was a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted has also made me focus specifically how my own behavior towards other cast members was perceived by them. "
"Although I don't recall making this specific statement and have never judged others on their background or skin color, that is not really the point," Lea's message continued. "What matters is that I clearly acted in a way that hurts other people."
"Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that made me feel insensitive or inappropriate at times, or whether it was just my immaturity and me being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and any pain it may have caused." Lea told her Instagram followers. "We can all grow and change and I have definitely used these past few months to reflect on my own shortcomings."
Lea, who is currently pregnant with her first child, also looked at motherhood and how she can learn from this experience.
"I have a couple of months to become a mother and I know that I need to continue working to improve and take responsibility for my actions, to be a true role model for my son and to transmit my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me, "Lea shared. "I have heard these criticisms and I am learning and, although I am very sorry, I will be better in the future thanks to this experience."
Earlier this week, Samantha, who played the role of Jane Hayward in Joy in 2015, he responded to Lea's tweet about George Floyd.
"LMAO REMEMBER WHEN YOU MADE MY FIRST TELEVISION (sic) A LIVING HELL?!?! CAUSE YOU WILL NEVER FORGET," Samantha wrote. "I THINK HE SAID TO EVERYBODY THAT IF YOU ALSO HAD A CHANCE, YOU WOULD ENTER MY WIG!" AMONG OTHER TRAUMATIC MICROAGGRESSIONS THAT MADE ME ASK A CAREER IN HOLLYWOOD … "
After seeing Samantha's tweet, a series of ex Joy the co-stars also intervened on social media.
Dabier, who appeared in an episode of the music series in 2014, tweeted, "GIRL, WOULDN'T YOU LET ME SIT AT THE TABLE WITH THE OTHER CAST MEMBERS BECAUSE I COULD NOT BELONG & # 39; F – K YOU READ."
Joy star Amber riley also shared a GIF of herself drinking tea in a Twitter post.