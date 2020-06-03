Latest iPad leak reveals a big change that could extend to Apple iPhones: BGR

The new iPad Air slated to launch in the second half of 2020 will reportedly replace its Lightning connector with a USB-C port for the first time.

Previously, the iPad Pro was the only iPad lineup with a USB-C connector.

This could be an indication that Apple is moving away from the Lightning connectors on more of its mobile devices, perhaps even iPhones.

Apple is expected to introduce a new iPad Air in 2H 2020, and a new iPad mini in 1H 2021.

Earlier this year, Apple revealed a new iPad Pro model with trackpad support and a new LiDAR scanner. Despite the chaos caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, this is likely not the last new iPad model to be released by Apple in 2020. In a note last month, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple would launch an iPad. 10.8-inch in the second half of this year, while a 9-inch iPad mini will arrive in the first half of 2021.

Kuo did not specify the type of iPad that Apple would launch later this year, but according to a new report from the Japanese supply chain blog. MacotakaraIt seems reasonable to assume that the new model will be the fourth generation iPad Air. The report also suggested that a major change will occur in the new iPad Air.

Supply chain sources say Macotakara The fourth-generation iPad Air will replace its Lightning connector with a USB-C port, as the iPad Pro did not too long ago. This would mark the first instance of any iPad other than the Lightning Pro ditch in favor of USB-C. Meanwhile, the iPad mini will apparently stick with Lightning for at least another generation. The report also says the new iPad Air will be "developed based on the,quot; 11-inch iPad Pro, but does not offer any additional details later. This may refer to the updated design of the tablet.

The upcoming iPad Air has been the subject of several rumors and reports in recent months. In March, the fairly trustworthy Twitter account @ L0vetodream claimed that the fourth-generation iPad Air would have a full-screen design without a notch, a mini LED display and Touch ID underneath the screen not to mention Face ID. User history is solid enough that it is worth taking these tweets with more than a grain of salt.

In addition to the myriad iPad models currently in development, Apple is also gearing up to launch four iPhone models this fall, with all expected to have OLED displays and 5G support. Just a few days ago, we learned that 6.1-inch iPhone models are likely to go into production earlier than 5.4 and 6.7-inch models due to touch modules that need to be outsourced. The report also suggested that the iPhone 12 will launch in October, which could also give us some guidance on when Apple will launch its new iPad Air model.

Notably, all Apple iPhone models this year are expected to have Lightning ports, but Kuo said last year that Apple may be working on an iPhone without a port that will debut in 2021. Additional reports since then have reaffirmed the leak of Kuo, suggesting that Apple may be gradually removing its proprietary Lightning port.

Image Source: Apple