LASD reports that 297 employees, 1,982 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported Wednesday that 297 employees and 1,982 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to numbers released Wednesday, 416 employees are currently in quarantine and 1,564 have returned to work.

Of the employees who tested positive, 211 are sworn personnel and the rest are professional or "civilian,quot; personnel. Of those in quarantine, 296 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, 5,197 inmates are currently in quarantine and 235 have been isolated.

Of those who are isolated, 172 have tested positive and the rest have been tested and are awaiting results.

According to the sheriff's department, "people who have a temperature of 100.4 or more and exhibit symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,quot; have been in isolation, while people in close contact with a person currently under observation have been placed quarantined.

More information is available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

