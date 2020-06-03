Lady Gaga's Chromatica: Review

Image: Interscope records

Lady Gaga's return to dance music was supposed to be spectacular. For years, since 2013 it has been criticized by critics ARTPOPGaga, at least on the surface, was changing shape to become a more moderate and ultra serious pop star. He recorded a jazz album with Tony Bennett, put on a cowboy hat and grabbed an acoustic guitar to Joanne, she bid for an Oscar-worthy acting career with deep seriousness A star has been born. Of course, all the time Gaga was still Gaga-ing, even if she was no longer roll up to the red carpets locked in an egg, like something out of Espinal Tap. Gaga was still building her brick-by-brick pastiche camp, like a Jenga tower linked by Oscar performances and piano ballads. But when she released "Stupid Love," a shocking dance song with a Star TrekInspired video — her hair, a pink Pepto Bismol wig — the song felt like an ecstatic return to form: here Gaga was without giving it much thought, reveling in the simplicity of synth-pop to feel good, having fun.

ChromaticGaga's sixth album is maintained with that simplicity. It's a dance record from start to finish, albeit one with an intimate and emotional core as you tackle your anxiety head-on. "You love paparazzi, you love fame," sings Gaga in "Fun Tonight" about the discrepancy between her joyous party music and her real feelings. "Although you know it causes me pain." But there is also lightness: the nu-disco shine of "Replay" and "Rain On Me" with Ariana Grande reminds of Kylie Minogue Fever. "Babylon", the blatant closer of the album, is molded into the image of Madonna's "Vogue" as Gaga talks about "B.C." gossip. style. "Babbles," he sings.

For fans, that Chromatic It's a fun return to the dance floor that Gaga of yesteryear might be enough to celebrate. But for someone at this point in her career who has constantly changed her sound and style in so many ways, I can't help but think that she has much better, and frankly, much bigger music. As much as Chromatic Positioned as Gaga's dramatic return to dance music, the music itself is surprisingly muted. The album sometimes rolls with a festival-ready deep house sound, particularly in songs ("Free Woman", "Sine From Above") that recall producers and DJs like Kygo and Jonas Blue, whose peak EDM popularity was years ago. The robotic "911", which has Gaga eagerly singing about the pills to get rid of the enemy that she is herself, sounds like something she would release in 2010, albeit with half a song like "Just Dance."

If anyone has the bandwidth to get much weirder, it's Gaga.

Yes Chromatic It feels mediocre, it's not entirely Gaga's fault. She lives by the applause that comes with strong promotion; touring tricks, amazing live TV performances, outfits made by paparazzi. Listening to "Sour Candy" with BLACKPINK, which compiles every music video they make, I was wondering if the song is not inspired Maya Jane Coles biting (aka "Truffle butter") beat would have been forgiven with the help of a music video creating moments. But amidst covid-19, which initially caused Gaga to back off ChromaticHowever, she doesn't necessarily have all the accessories that can make a Gaga release the show she's known for.

But it's not just the time and Gaga's stymied promotion that keeps Chromatic Feeling sober Gaga, like so many pop stars before her, has advanced her career in different musical phases, and Chromatic is no exception. It has such a unified sound and style, but perhaps to their detriment. When I think of pop music that pushes the genre forward, it comes from artists who are willing to take risks in the studio. Think of Beyoncé, who listens to songwriters and producers like Rae Sremmurd, Ezra Koenig, and Caroline Polachek when she assembles her albums, or Rihanna, who was ridiculed by Anti It lacked a point of view but was filled to the brim with songs that were islands in themselves; Who cares if "Love On the Brain" doesn't make sense on the same album as "Kiss It Better?" Ariana Grande's best song in years, "Thanks, next" It was perfected by writers Tayla Parx and Victoria Monét, two newcomers of the same age.

Gaga doesn't put together albums on demand, and she wouldn't expect it to; she creates different mini worlds and lives in them for a whole cycle. But that's the old-school style, one still clings to a time when people listened to an entire album from front to back, which Gaga wait you do even if the record is divided into three sections. I wonder why he's not taking greater risks, expanding his collaborative circle, and looking beyond producers like BloodPop, who produced almost all Chromatic, for an album that aims to celebrate dance music. If anyone has the bandwidth to get much weirder, it's Gaga.

But maybe Chromatic It was not liberation for her to let her abnormal flag fly even higher. Chromatic It does not open the way for pop or Gaga. Instead, it sounds like a cleanup on Gaga's music whiteboard, taking her back to the folds of club music and the fun of bubble gum that launched her career, a creative release that sounds like a long exhale.