Kylie Jenner Doesn't Care About Being Drake's 'Sidepiece' In A New Song

Kylie Jenner doesn't mind much being compared to a "companion piece,quot; by Toronto artist Drake in one of her newly released songs. Us Magazine spoke to a source close to the businessman who said Kylie was not "upset,quot; by Drake's choice of words.

As previously reported, the Toronto Raptors ambassador made headlines in May when a song he was reportedly working on was released on Instagram Live. Drake says in the song that he has "20 kylies motherf * ckin,quot;.

Later, Drake came out to address the media reports. He claimed that it was recorded many years ago and was "submitted by mistake,quot; in one of his Instagram Live sessions. According to the rapper, it leaked three years ago, but was dropped soon after.

Explaining himself further, Drake stated that the last thing he wanted to do was annoy any of the people closest to him. For that reason, he wanted to "start the day,quot; with the true story behind the song. As previously reported, the 22-year-old businesswoman and Drake briefly bonded in October 2019 after their breakup with Travis Scott.

Travis and Kylie have a 2 year old daughter named Stormi. Us Magazine revealed in November 2019 that Drake and Kylie were more than just friends. An informant at the time said their relationship took another "romantic turn,quot; after a long period of flirting.

The same source explained that at Drake's Halloween party, they were clearly feeling comfortable together, and had seen each other more as a couple. Drake even appeared at Kylie's birthday party.

Apparently Drake and Kylie have always had chemistry, the source said in November 2019. They have dated together from time to time, and only escalated in the past few months due to their split with the Astroworld artist.

Also, they live very close, making it very easy for them to get together. With everything considered, Drake was linked to the model, Imaan Hamman, in February of this year, so it seems that Drake is keeping his options open.



