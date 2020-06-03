Kraft family releases statement on George Floyd murder

Our country deeply needs healing. We don't have the answers, but we know we want to be part of the change. As leaders of the New England community, we must speak. This is where our family and our organization are located:

We are horrified by the acts of racism that we have witnessed. We are heartbroken by families who have lost loved ones, and we are devastated by our communities of color, who are sad, who are exhausted, who suffer. We know that nothing of sadness, exhaustion or suffering is new. We know that it is systemic. Our eyes, ears and hearts are open.