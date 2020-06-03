Kodak Black sues US Marshal USA For leaking arrest photo to the press

Twitter

Rapper & # 39; Zeze & # 39; He claims, through his lawyer, that the alleged actions of Marshals Chief of Service Mark O & # 39; Loughlin caused him embarrassment, humiliation, emotional distress and loss of income.

Jailed rapper Kodak Black has officially filed a lawsuit against a US Marshal. USA involved in his arrest for allegedly leaking a photo to the press.

"Zeze" MC, real name Bill K. Kapri, recently threatened legal action against the Chief of the US Marshals Service, Mark O & # 39; Loughlin, for violating his privacy by having his arrest officer take a photo of Kodak handcuffed shortly before he showed up. at the Rolling Loud music festival in Miami, Florida, in May 2019.

The image later came to a Miami journalist, who published it in a local newspaper, all without Kodak's permission.

Kodak's attorney, Bradford Cohen, filed a formal complaint with authorities at the time, and while waiting for officials from the US Marshals Service. USA Investigate the claims, he has decided to bring the matter to court on behalf of his client.

In the documents, obtained by TMZ, Cohen argues that O & # 39; Loughlin's alleged actions caused Kodak embarrassment, humiliation, emotional distress and loss of income.

He also quotes a Supreme Court judge on inmates' rights, who reads in part: "Inmates in jails, prisons, or mental institutions retain certain fundamental rights of privacy; they are not like animals in a zoo to be filmed and photographed at will by the public or media reporters. "

Kodak was arrested for falsifying information on federal forms to buy firearms, and he faced up to 10 years behind bars before reaching an agreement with prosecutors to serve 46 months in prison, with the following three years released under supervision.

He is also currently serving an additional 12 months on a gun charge in New York, and the sentences are carried out simultaneously.