Kiara Advani ready to return to romance with Mahesh Babu?

Kiara Advani is surely on a streak. She has been packaging some great projects and some highly anticipated movies. After making consecutive box office hits with Kabir Singh and Good Newwz, the actress has some projects on the horizon. According to the latest reports, Kiara is ready to impress the public in the south after having stormed Bollywood.





A few days ago, southern superstar Mahesh Babu released the first glimpse of his upcoming movie Sarakaru Vaari Paata. The actor, who has a huge following on social media, made his fans go crazy with the latest update on his movie. The first glance began to have a trend on the internet. A newspaper reported that the creators of this movie are interested in signing Kiara Advani as the protagonist of the movie. Kiara made her southern debut against Mahesh Babu in 2018 with Bharat Ane Nenu. The film was a box office success. The creators of Sarakaru Vaari Paata believe that the actors should come together for this one.









The source told a prominent daily: “Kiara and Mahesh were a successful couple in Bharat Ane Nenu and the creators are seeking to recreate the magic. After several rounds of discussions, they felt that she fit in perfectly and with successful films like Kabir Singh and Good Newwz to her credit, they feel that Kiara's presence will give the film a pan-Indian appeal, particularly in the Hindi belt. "