Khloe Kardashian was sued for allegedly stealing a dazzled costume design

Khloe Kardashian is being sued after the reality TV star was accused of stealing a brand's dazzling jumpsuit design.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, "This case is about dbleudazzled, a small, independent women's clothing company whose designs and commercial attire were copied by defendants Khloe Kardashian and her clothing company Good American."

D.bleu.dazzled claims that Khlo Kardashian "bought and borrowed numerous pieces of Planitff's clothing, used the false pretense that the garments were for Kardashian's personal use," and then came out with an almost identical line just a few months later.

Good American issued the following statement: "Ms Bleu's claim that Good American and Khloe Kardashian copied or stole their designs is blatantly false and is little more than a cheap publicity stunt and an attempt by Ms Bleu to obtain their 15 minutes of fame. " it did not create the concept or design of a crystal suit, a fashion style that has been around for decades, as evidenced by the fact that Cher has been wearing these styles for over 25 years. "