Kelis Responds to Recent Protests by Calling the Music Industry: "Labels and Platforms Can Begin with Contract Modification,quot;

Kelis recently decided to talk about the recent protests across the country and the blackouts on social media, specifically calling the music industry. As for Instagram, Kelis had some harsh words on how the music industry deals with artists when it comes to strict and widely criticized contracts.

Earlier this week, many participated in #BlackoutTuesday on Instagram in response to recent protests across the country stemming from the murder of George Floyd at the hands of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. During the blackout, no one posted (or posted on a very limited basis) for an entire day, and instead posted a single photo of a black image.

Kelis decided to offer him two pennies on the matter, as several record labels participated in the blackout and also offered their support by donating money and pledging to change the impact in their own way. He posted an in-depth post on the subject in his Instagram stories.

His message said:

"If the music industry wants to support black lives, labels and platforms can start with contract modification, royalty distribution, boardroom diversification and back pay for all black artists. and their families, they have built their empires. "

As previously reported, Kelis has previously expressed her frustrations with the music industry, and recently called Pharrell Williams for failing to adequately compensate her for her first album.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!