Keke Palmer goes viral after pleading with National Guard to join March

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Keke Palmer was online Tuesday at Black Out after a video of his plea with the National Guard to walk alongside protesters went viral.

"You have to understand what is going on," she is seen telling the soldiers in the video. "We have a president who is trying to incite a racial war."

"We need you," he said at the march in Hollywood. "So march with us. March with us. Get your people. March with us. March with us. Let the revolution be televised."

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here