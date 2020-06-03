Keke Palmer goes viral after pleading with National Guard to join March

Keke Palmer was online Tuesday at Black Out after a video of his plea with the National Guard to walk alongside protesters went viral.

"You have to understand what is going on," she is seen telling the soldiers in the video. "We have a president who is trying to incite a racial war."

"We need you," he said at the march in Hollywood. "So march with us. March with us. Get your people. March with us. March with us. Let the revolution be televised."

One of the soldiers tried to shake Keke's hand, but she asked him to leave. He did not agree to leave.

"Can you do me a favor? Can you kneel down?" Then he replied, "Absolutely," to which Palmer said, "I don't know, that's not good enough for me."

Several other members of the Guard also knelt.

Keke is one of the few celebrities in Hollywood who has come forward to support protesters.