Keke Palmer confronts the National Guard in protest: Video

Tuesday in the afternoon, Keke Palmero It was filmed pleading with the National Guard, who had mocked the Los Angeles protesters by Mayor Eric Garcetti, to recognize the humanity and justice of the movement that was unfolding before them. The National Guard seemed obviously intimidated as they moved and refused, giving Palmer meaningless excuses for his "duty" to protect the streets they blocked. "I'm also protecting some of these businesses," he added, to which Palmer sighed with an exasperated, "OK … OK."

In a video captured by the NBC reporter, Gadi Schwartz, Palmer, and many other protesters confronted a troop of the National Guard in Los Angeles. She could be heard demanding that they rise up with the "community, with society," to march with the protesters and stop the government's oppression.

It was a speech that, delivered to the majority, could probably alter the course of history, but the National Guard looked at anything but moved. One stated that he needed to remain on the "patrol" in the area and continued: "I absolutely support the right to protest of their boys." I totally agree with that, but we have to stay here because this is where all our supplies are. "

The response was a coward. Clutching their automatic weapons and tactical-grade riot suppression equipment, it is extremely clear that the National Guard does not patrol the streets of Los Angeles, imposing a strict and racist curfew, because they "support" the right to protest. Keke Palmer is just one of many who exposes that moral flaw. When the Guard finally agreed to kneel at her behest, prompting some applause from the watching protesters, Palmer was heard declaring, "Not enough for me." It is not enough, not in the least.

Pasture Michele, about whom I am tired of thinking, has "apologized":

A tip: "listen and learn" doesn't include an appendix that "you didn't mean that way." It shows less growth than celebrities like Michele probably realize, and it reads more like a PR statement made out of context to be as friendly as possible to influencers. Also, an apology that includes the phrase "If it was my privileged position and my perspective that made me be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate", it is what is known as the real apology of the housewives, that is, I do not know what that you're talking, but I'm sorry that something I did made you feel bad. Ramona Singer or Lisa Rinna They could not have done better themselves!

